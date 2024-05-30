Ukraine's Hryvnia Hits Record Low Amid Rising Hard Currency Demand

Ukraine's central bank set the official hryvnia currency rate at a new low of 40.5 per U.S. dollar for May 31, it said on Thursday.

The demand for hard currency has been growing in recent weeks due to the government's military purchases and record electricity imports, traders said. They expect the local currency to continue easing in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)