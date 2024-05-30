Tragic Discovery in Agra: Elderly Sisters Found Deceased in Suspected Suicide

Agra (UP) May 30 PTI The decomposed bodies of elderly sisters aged 61 and 59 years were found in their home here on Thursday with police suspecting suicide, officials said. According to police, the victims, identified as Madhu (61) and Ritu (59), were unmarried and living together in the Arjun Nagar area. The incident came to light when a person living on the ground floor noticed an odour emanating from the house on the first floor where the sisters lived and called the police, they said. ''The decomposed bodies of two elderly women have been found inside their house in Arjun Nagar, under the limits of the Shahganj Police Station. The door was closed from the inside. Police entered the room by breaking the door. Prima facie it seems to be an incident of suicide,'' Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Agra) said. ''The bodies were three to four days old and were sent for post-mortem,'' he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

