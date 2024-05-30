Provincial Commissioners Commend Successful Policing of 2024 General Elections

Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, has extended her gratitude to all stakeholders within the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security (JCPS) Cluster for their unwavering dedication and professional conduct during the policing of the 2024 General Elections in the province.

“Force deployments and the collective efforts of all stakeholders played a pivotal role in ensuring a peaceful election process,” said Otola, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Provincial Joint Intelligence Structure.

Otola praised the professional conduct of law enforcement officers, acknowledging their integrity and impartiality. She also commended the communities in the province for their upstanding behavior during the elections.

“No serious incidents were reported, and law enforcement agencies swiftly responded to all occurrences,” Otola stated.

The Commissioner lauded the cooperation between law enforcement and Electoral Commission (IEC) officials for their contribution to maintaining a safe and stable environment.

“Efforts by law enforcement and JCPS Cluster stakeholders will continue unabated during the announcement of results and subsequent celebrations. Crime prevention operations and disruptive actions will persist to ensure the safety and security of all inhabitants in the province,” Otola emphasized.

High Police Presence to Continue Post-ElectionsMeanwhile, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has assured the residents of Gauteng that a high police presence will remain in the province until the election process is fully completed.

“No serious incidents were reported during the voting process in Gauteng, even in areas classified as high risk,” Mthombeni confirmed.

Mthombeni, accompanied by the Director-General for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Advocate Doctor Mashabane, and Ekurhuleni Chief of Police Isaac Mapeyeye, visited the Provincial Results Operation Centre in Alberton. They briefed the media on the successful maintenance of law and order during the voting process in Gauteng.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has also assured that police deployments in strategic areas of KwaZulu-Natal will remain until the new government is in place and the province is declared stable.

Mkhwanazi, along with the National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, monitored police deployments from the air, flying over high-risk voting stations, including those in the eThekwini District, which has the highest number of such stations.

The concerted efforts of law enforcement and JCPS Cluster stakeholders across these provinces have been instrumental in ensuring a peaceful and orderly election process, reflecting their commitment to the safety and security of the public.