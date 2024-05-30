Left Menu

Maharashtra Sees 30 Lakh More Voters in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra recorded nearly 30 lakh more voters than in 2019, with a rising turnout of 61.33%. Despite awareness campaigns, all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai had less than 60% turnout. Highest participation was in Gadchiroli-Chimur, with the lowest in Mumbai South.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:41 IST
The voter count in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra was nearly 30 lakh more than the figure for the 2019 edition, data made available by the Election Commission of India on Thursday showed.

In the 2019 general elections, a total of 5,40,54,245 persons exercised their franchise, while the figure for the 2024 edition was 5,70,06,778, an increase of 29,52,533, EC data revealed.

While the voting percentage was 60.95 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was 61.33 per cent in 2024, it said.

In the five phase 2024 polls in Maharashtra, Gadchiroli-Chimur led with a voter turnout of 71.88 per cent, followed by 71.59 per cent in Kolhapur, 71.11 per cent in Hatkanangale, 70.92 per cent in Beed and 70.68 per cent in Nandurbar.

The lowest turnout, at 50.06 per cent, was in the Mumbai South constituency, as per EC data.

Incidentally, all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai recorded less than 60 per cent turnout despite awareness drives by the EC and appeal from celebrities.

Lok Sabha polls were held in Maharashtra between April 19 and May 20.

