U.S. Nears Completion of Security Deal with Ukraine

The United States is close to finalizing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, enhancing its defenses against Russia. Announced by President Biden at a G7 meeting, this long-term security framework aims to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities. The deal is reported to be near completion according to a U.S. official.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:43 IST
The United States is close to completing negotiations on a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine that President Joe Biden announced last year at a G7 meeting, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

G7 nations, led by the U.S., unveiled a framework in July for the long-term security of Ukraine to boost its defenses against Russia.

The U.S. official's comment came after the Financial Times reported on Thursday that the U.S. and Ukraine were close to signing a bilateral security pact.

