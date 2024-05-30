Vote Counting Concludes; Validation Process Underway, Says IEC CEO

The completion of vote counting marks a significant milestone in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections, as announced by Sy Mamabolo, the Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission (IEC). Speaking at the IEC’s National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, Mamabolo confirmed that the counting procedures have concluded, with only a few voting stations still tallying votes as of Thursday afternoon.

The process of results compilation is now underway, focusing on ensuring accuracy and validation of the results. This involves scanning each result slip, double-blind capture, and auditing by independent auditors. Mamabolo reported that by 4pm on Thursday, results had been concluded for approximately 22.6% of the voting districts, representing over 2.3 million votes cast.

The rate of results captured varies across provinces, with some provinces significantly ahead in the process. Gauteng has captured 28% of results, while the Northern Cape leads with 63%. Mamabolo emphasized that a result is considered complete only after going through the comprehensive validation process.

Highlighting the significance of each vote, Mamabolo mentioned that the last ballot was cast in Tshwane, Gauteng, with the first results originating from the Eastern Cape. He expressed gratitude to the millions of South Africans who participated in the elections, acknowledging their commitment to the electoral process despite challenges such as long queues.

In conclusion, Mamabolo thanked the voters and electoral staff for their dedication, describing them as the real heroes of the 2024 elections. Their commitment and patience, he noted, underscore the nation's devotion to electoral democracy.