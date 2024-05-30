North Korea's Reckless Missile Launches Condemned by U.S.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday condemned North Korea's May 27 and May 29 launches using ballistic missile technology, which the department called reckless and said violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

"These launches continue (North Korea's) reckless behavior, which poses a grave threat to the Korean Peninsula, the region, and international peace and security and undermine the global non-proliferation regime," a State Department spokesperson said.

