Ecuadorean Gang Leader Arrested in Panama
An Ecuadorean gang leader involved in the murder of a prosecutor in Guayas province and other crimes has been arrested in Panama. The arrest underscores the ongoing battle against organized crime in Ecuador and its international implications.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:28 IST
Ecuadorean police said on Thursday the leader of a gang from the South American country, who is implicated in the January murder of a prosecutor in Guayas province, among other crimes, has been arrested in Panama.
