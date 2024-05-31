Tragic Shooting at Minneapolis Apartment Complex

Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting on Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.

Two police officers were injured in the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighbourhood of Whittier.

No other details were immediately released.

Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting.

An earlier statement from police had indicated there were four civilians injured along with two officers.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to "an active shooting situation" and are "there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it", said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post called it a "fluid situation" and urged residents to avoid the area.

Spokespersons for the police department and mayor's office didn't immediately return messages seeking additional information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)