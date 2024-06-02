Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Smooth Vote Counting on June 4

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday directed District Electoral Officers (DEO) to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vote counting on June 4.

The CEO held a video conference with DEOs to take stock of the arrangements.

He warned that any individuals attempting to cause disruptions at vote counting centers should be expelled and dealt with sternly under the law, as per a press release.

Post-counting, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) must be sealed and safeguarded, with the election result-declaring forms, Form 21 C and Form 21 E, dispatched to the Election Commission by the next day.

In the context of heightened post-poll violence in parts of the southern state, Andhra Pradesh Police have fortified security measures to ensure a peaceful election results day.

Several districts have executed mock drills to prepare for any potential exigencies on June 4.

Security provisions have been strengthened at the homes of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, and party offices of TDP in Mangalagiri and YSRCP in Tadepalli.

Kurnool district superintendent G Krishnakanth announced a deployment of 2,000 policemen on vote counting day, along with the enforcement of CrPC Section 144 at Rayalaseema University counting center.

M Ravi Prakash, appointed as the special officer for the Eluru Range, urged the public to maintain peace.

In Bapatla district, police have briefed counting agents on proper conduct and election rules.

Statewide security measures mirror these preparations across all districts for June 4.

Earlier, the Election Commission had decided to deploy 20 companies of CAPF in the state to handle any exigency on election results day.

Meena confirmed that CrPC Section 144 would be imposed as necessary, while DGP Harish Kumar Gupta indicated that 'dry days' could extend for three days from June 4.

The state held elections on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)