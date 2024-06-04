Biden Urges Qatar to Secure Hamas Ceasefire
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Qatar's emir to use all suitable measures to ensure Hamas' acceptance of the ceasefire and hostage deal currently available. Biden confirmed Israel's readiness to proceed based on the deal with Hamas, emphasizing the potential resolution for the crisis in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden urged Qatar's emir on Monday to "use all appropriate measures" to secure Hamas' acceptance of the ceasefire and hostage deal now on the table.
Biden and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani "confirmed that the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza," the White House said. "The president confirmed Israel's readiness to move forward with the terms that have now been offered to Hamas."
