Israel Poised for Northern Offensive: Military Chief Announces Readiness
Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi announced Israel's preparedness for a military offensive along the northern border with Lebanon. Extensive training has been completed, and the nation is nearing a critical decision point regarding the potential operation.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:24 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that Israel was ready for a military offensive along the northern border with Lebanon and that it was nearing a decision point.
"We are prepared, following extensive training, for an offensive in the north," he said in a recorded statement. "We are nearing a decision point."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- military
- Herzi Halevi
- Lebanon
- offensive
- readiness
- border
- training
- decision
- preparedness
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving Cross-Border Trade: A Pillar for Amritsar's Economic Revival
Germany Urges NATO for More Air Defense as Russian Offensive Intensifies
Germany Bolsters Ukraine Support Amid Ongoing Russian Offensive
Palestinian Casualties Mount in Gaza Amid Israeli Offensive
Israeli Forces Intensify Offensive in Gaza, Striking Key Locations and Causing Widespread Devastation