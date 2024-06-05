NCC Holds Two-Day ‘Varshik Niti Samvad Shivir’ to Review Expansion and Progress

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) conducted a two-day ‘Varshik Niti Samvad Shivir’ in New Delhi on June 04-05, 2024. The conference aimed to review the progress of the ongoing expansion plan of the NCC in accordance with Government directives, focusing on meeting the aspirations of the youth. The event was inaugurated by DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and saw the participation of Additional Directors General and Deputy Directors General representing NCC Directorates from across the country.

Key Highlights

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh outlined the substantial efforts made over the past year to enhance the training, infrastructure, and logistics functions of the NCC. He emphasized the importance of institutionalized training as the core mission of all Directorates, aiming to contribute meaningfully to nation-building, social awareness, and community development programs. He reiterated the NCC's commitment to motivating young Indians and transforming them into responsible citizens, aligning with the Government's vision of making India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

Venue and Dedication

The conference was held at the newly-renovated Pratap Conference Hall, located at the DG NCC Camp, Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The hall is named in honor of Cadet Sergeant Pratap Singh of the 10th Punjab Battalion NCC, Gurdaspur, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III for his gallantry and selfless devotion to duty during firefighting operations at Gurdaspur Railway Station on September 13, 1965, during the war.

Looking Ahead

The ‘Varshik Niti Samvad Shivir’ serves as a platform for reviewing progress and strategizing future actions to expand and enhance the NCC's reach and effectiveness. The conference underscores the NCC’s ongoing efforts to inspire the youth and foster a sense of duty and responsibility, contributing to the broader goal of national development and community service.