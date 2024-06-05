Left Menu

Tragic Honour Killing of Two Sisters in Pakistan Highlights Injustice

In Punjab, Pakistan, two sisters, Nishat and Afshan, were killed by their father and brother for choosing love marriage. Despite court marriages, they were handed over to their parents by a Panchayat. Following their murder, the father was arrested, highlighting Pakistan's ongoing issue of honour killings.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:56 IST
Tragic Honour Killing of Two Sisters in Pakistan Highlights Injustice
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic case of honour killing in Punjab, Pakistan, two young sisters were brutally murdered by their own father and brother for contracting love marriages, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Vehari, roughly 350 km from Lahore, where sisters Nishat and Afshan, in their early 20s, had sought independent court marriages last month.

Following a Panchayat meeting, the sisters were forcibly returned to their parents by the grooms' families. On Tuesday, the girls were tortured and subsequently shot dead by their father Saeed and brother Asim. The police have arrested the father, and a case has been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan data reveals around 1,000 women are murdered yearly in the country over 'honour' issues, with many perpetrators escaping punishment due to family forgiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024