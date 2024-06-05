Tragic Honour Killing of Two Sisters in Pakistan Highlights Injustice

In a tragic case of honour killing in Punjab, Pakistan, two young sisters were brutally murdered by their own father and brother for contracting love marriages, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Vehari, roughly 350 km from Lahore, where sisters Nishat and Afshan, in their early 20s, had sought independent court marriages last month.

Following a Panchayat meeting, the sisters were forcibly returned to their parents by the grooms' families. On Tuesday, the girls were tortured and subsequently shot dead by their father Saeed and brother Asim. The police have arrested the father, and a case has been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan data reveals around 1,000 women are murdered yearly in the country over 'honour' issues, with many perpetrators escaping punishment due to family forgiveness.

