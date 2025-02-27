Teenager Attacked in Uttar Pradesh Over Marriage Refusal
In Uttar Pradesh's Shajahanpur, a teenage girl was attacked by a youth for refusing to marry him. The suspect, Sagar Bajpai, injured her with a weapon before attempting self-harm. Police have arrested Bajpai on charges including attempted murder. The victim is receiving treatment at a medical facility.
- Country:
- India
A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shajahanpur faced a harrowing attack after allegedly being forced into a marriage proposal. The police reported that the incident happened when the 16-year-old was returning from her coaching classes.
The youth, identified as Sagar Bajpai, allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The victim's family stated that Bajpai had been harassing her for some time, coercing her towards marriage.
In a shocking turn, Bajpai attempted to harm himself as the police intervened. He has been taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and molestation under the POCSO Act. The young victim is currently stable at the Government Medical College.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shake-Up at USAID: Inspector-General Ousted Amid Oversight Controversy
DHS Election Security Shakeup: Misinformation Task On Hold
ICE Shake-Up: Top Officials Reassigned Amid Pressure for Increased Immigration Arrests
Trump and Musk Team Up to Restructure Federal Workforce
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption in Delhi Transport Department