Teenager Attacked in Uttar Pradesh Over Marriage Refusal

A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shajahanpur faced a harrowing attack after allegedly being forced into a marriage proposal. The police reported that the incident happened when the 16-year-old was returning from her coaching classes.

The youth, identified as Sagar Bajpai, allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The victim's family stated that Bajpai had been harassing her for some time, coercing her towards marriage.

In a shocking turn, Bajpai attempted to harm himself as the police intervened. He has been taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and molestation under the POCSO Act. The young victim is currently stable at the Government Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)