Israel Holds Firm on Gaza Offensive Amidst Truce Proposals
Israel has reiterated its refusal to halt its Gaza offensive for hostage-release talks with Hamas, even though mediator Qatar presented a U.S.-backed truce proposal. The ongoing conflict aims to eliminate Hamas as a ruling and military force, while Hamas insists the Israeli offensive must stop.
Israel reiterated on Wednesday its refusal to halt the Gaza offensive for a resumption of hostage-release talks with Hamas, after mediator Qatar said it had given the Palestinian militants a U.S.-backed truce proposal.
Efforts to wind down the almost eight-month-old war have stumbled over Israel's declared aim of eliminating Hamas as a governing and military force, while Hamas has given no sign it would step down and wants the Israeli offensive called off. "Any negotiations with Hamas would be conducted only under fire," Gallant said in remarks carried by Israeli media after he flew abroad a warplane to inspect the Gaza front.
(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
