UN Nuclear Watchdog Censures Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The UN nuclear watchdog censured Iran for not fully cooperating with an investigation and not allowing experienced inspectors. The resolution, approved by the IAEA board, leads to increased tensions between Iran and the agency. Most members supported the resolution; Russia, China opposed, and 12 abstained.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Austria

The UN nuclear watchdog's board on Wednesday censured Iran for failing to fully cooperate with the agency, according to diplomats. The agency called on Tehran to provide answers in a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced UN inspectors.

The vote by the 35-member board at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters in Vienna sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the agency and Iran. Iran has reacted strongly to similar previous resolutions.

Diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that twenty members voted for the resolution, while Russia and China opposed it, 12 abstained, and one did not vote. The resolution was put forward by France, Germany, and Britain. Although not legally binding, censure resolutions by the IAEA board send a strong political and diplomatic message.

