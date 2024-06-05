Pune Police Ensure Justice for Families of Software Engineers Killed in Porsche Accident

A police team led by an official from Pune on Wednesday visited the family of two software engineers tragically killed in a Porsche car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Umaria.

The team, headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil, assured the families of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals, who lost their lives on May 19, of free and fair investigation.

The fatal incident occurred when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with their motorcycle in Pune city. The deceased Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur and Anish from Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district.

ACP Patil spoke with reporters in Umaria, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families and reinforcing the investigation's thoroughness.

'We are investigating in the right direction. The case is watertight, and the entire crime branch is on the case,' stated Patil.

During a visit to Jabalpur, Patil met with Ashwini Koshta's parents at their residence.

'Patil has assured us of a fair investigation and action against the responsible parties,' said Ashwini's father, Suresh Koshta.

Suresh Koshta added that the investigation is in its final stages, with documents to be submitted to the court soon.

Patil emphasized their visit was also to offer condolences to Ashwini's grieving family.

