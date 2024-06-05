UN Condemns Taliban's Public Flogging of 63 in Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan condemned the public flogging of over 60 individuals, including more than a dozen women, by the Taliban in northern Sari Pul province on Wednesday.

In an official statement on social platform X, UNAMA reported that at least 63 people were subjected to lashes on Tuesday by Afghanistan's de facto authorities. The U.N. office denounced corporal punishment and urged adherence to international human rights obligations.

The Taliban's supreme court confirmed in a statement that 63 people, including 14 women accused of crimes like sodomy, theft, and immoral relations, were publicly flogged in a sports stadium.

Despite initial promises of a moderate rule, the Taliban have resumed severe public punishments, reminiscent of their late 1990s regime, after their 2021 resurgence. This includes executions, floggings, and stonings.

Separate statements from the supreme court mentioned additional floggings of a man and woman convicted of adultery and attempting to flee, which took place in northern Panjsher province on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, thousands witnessed a public execution in northern Jawzjan province, where a convicted murderer was shot five times by the victim's brother at a stadium.

This execution marked the fifth public execution since the Taliban took power in August 2021, following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops after a two-decade-long war.

