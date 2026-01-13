Left Menu

West Indies Unveil Squad for Crucial T20 Series Against Afghanistan

Cricket West Indies has named a 16-member squad for the T20 series against Afghanistan, acting as a key preparation for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Brandon King leads in Shai Hope's absence, and Quentin Sampson earns his first call-up. Matches start January 19 in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:20 IST
West Indies Unveil Squad for Crucial T20 Series Against Afghanistan
Brandon King (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, essential for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 preparations. The tournament, starting on February 7, will see the matches hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from January 19.

With regular captain Shai Hope occupied in the SA20 tournament, Brandon King will serve as stand-in captain. King carries leadership experience, having previously captained West Indies against South Africa in 2024. The squad sees Quentin Sampson, the 2025 Caribbean Premier League Breakout Player, making his international debut, while Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, and Romario Shepherd are rested for workload management.

Evin Lewis and Shamar Joseph rejoin the team post-injury clearance. Alzarri Joseph, recovering from an injury, remains under observation for the World Cup squad. Head coach Daren Sammy emphasized the series' role in strategizing and gaining confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
2
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland
4
Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026