West Indies Unveil Squad for Crucial T20 Series Against Afghanistan

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, essential for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 preparations. The tournament, starting on February 7, will see the matches hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from January 19.

With regular captain Shai Hope occupied in the SA20 tournament, Brandon King will serve as stand-in captain. King carries leadership experience, having previously captained West Indies against South Africa in 2024. The squad sees Quentin Sampson, the 2025 Caribbean Premier League Breakout Player, making his international debut, while Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, and Romario Shepherd are rested for workload management.

Evin Lewis and Shamar Joseph rejoin the team post-injury clearance. Alzarri Joseph, recovering from an injury, remains under observation for the World Cup squad. Head coach Daren Sammy emphasized the series' role in strategizing and gaining confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)