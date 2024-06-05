Left Menu

Explosives Arrest in Paris Hotel: Ukrainian-Russian Man Detained

French police have arrested a 26-year-old man of Ukrainian and Russian nationality in a Paris hotel, who was found in possession of explosives. The anti-terrorism prosecutors office has taken charge of the case, and an investigation on suspicion of terrorist conspiracy involvement is underway.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:45 IST
  • France

French police have arrested a 26-year-old man of Ukrainian and Russian nationality in possession of explosives in a hotel north of Paris, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A source at the French PNAT anti-terrorism prosecutors office said PNAT had taken charge of the case and opened an investigation on suspicion of participation in a terrorist conspiracy. The source said France's domestic spy agency is handling the probe.

