European Nations Urge Iran to Enhance Cooperation with U.N. Nuclear Watchdog

France, Germany and Britain on Wednesday welcomed a resolution adopted by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation board of governors calling on Iran to step up cooperation.

"We hope Iran takes this opportunity to resolve these outstanding matters so that no further Board action is necessary", the three European countries said in a joint statement sent to journalists by the French foreign ministry.

"Iran must cooperate with the Agency and provide technically credible explanations", the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)