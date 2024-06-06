Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force intercepted and shot down 17 out of 18 Shahed-type drones in a large-scale overnight attack by Russia. The attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi region, promptly put out by emergency services with no casualties reported. Additional drones were neutralized in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 11:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force shot down 17 out of 18 Shahed-type drones over four regions during Russia's overnight attack on Thursday, according to the military. Russia's attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi region, where one drone was shot down, the regional governor said. The emergency services worked to put out the fire on Thursday morning with no casualties reported by local authorities.

Ukrainian military shot down eight drones over the southern region of Mykolaiv with no damages reported by the regional governor. Drones were also shot down over Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Russian forces also used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Dnipropetrovsk region, the military said. No details on damage from the missile attack were immediately available.

