India and Oman Strengthen Maritime Defence Ties in 6th Navy Staff Talks

The 6th edition of Staff Talks between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) was held in New Delhi from June 4-5, 2024, further solidifying the maritime defence relations between the two nations.

Cmde Jasim Mohammed Ali Al Balushi, DG Ops & Plans, led the RNO delegation, while Cmde Manmeet Singh Khurana, Commodore (FC), led the IN delegation. These talks underscore the robust bilateral relations between the historical maritime neighbors.

Key Highlights:

Maritime Security Challenges: Both sides discussed common maritime security challenges, emphasizing the need for enhanced interoperability at sea.

Operational Collaboration: Discussions included operational collaboration, information sharing, Maritime Domain Awareness, training, meteorology, hydrography, and technical assistance.

IFC-IOR Visit: The delegation visited the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram and met with VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy.

Strategic Partnership: Oman, a close partner of India in the Gulf region, benefits from the regular conduct of Staff Talks, which consolidate naval cooperation and deepen the partnership between the two navies.

These Staff Talks are a testament to the enduring and strategic maritime relationship between India and Oman, highlighting their commitment to addressing shared maritime security challenges and fostering greater cooperation.