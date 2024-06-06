Left Menu

Sanction Granted in Parliament Security Breach Case

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of six individuals under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their involvement in a major security breach in Parliament. The breach involved two people jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber and releasing yellow smoke, causing panic among MPs.

Updated: 06-06-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:33 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has authorized the prosecution of six individuals under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case pertains to a major security lapse that occurred during the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, officials confirmed on Thursday.

On December 13 last year, two individuals infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, releasing yellow smoke canisters and inciting panic among the MPs. The Delhi Police identified six suspects—Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat—in connection with the incident.

The police requested prosecution under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA. Following a thorough review by the committee on May 30, sufficient evidence was found to prosecute the accused. Accordingly, the Lt Governor's office has granted the necessary sanctions to move forward with the case, officials noted.

