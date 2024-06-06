Ex-Police Officers Convicted in 1993 Custodial Killing of Fruit Seller

A special CBI court in Mohali handed a guilty verdict Thursday to former DSP Dilbagh Singh and former SHO Gurbachan Singh for the brutal murder of fruit seller Gulshan Kumar in 1993.

The court found that Kumar was abducted from his residence on June 22, 1993, and held in illegal detention for a month before being killed in a staged encounter on July 22, according to officials.

Convictions were made against Dilbagh Singh, who retired as DIG, and Gurbachan Singh, who retired as Deputy SP. Three other implicated officers died during the trial. The case had been handed over to the CBI in 1995, with charges framed in 2020 after a 21-year delay. The CBI presented 32 witnesses who substantiated the guilt of the accused, revealing how the officers fabricated the encounter scenario. The court will announce the sentence on Friday.

