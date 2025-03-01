Tarn Taran Encounter: Punjab Police Foil Gang Plot

In a high-stakes encounter in Khehra village, Tarn Taran district, Punjab Police disrupted a criminal plot over the weekend. The confrontation resulted in injuries to two suspects and the arrest of a third. Officials disclosed that the gangsters have a track record of criminal activities, including extortion and drug-related offenses.

According to SP Ajay Raj Singh, leading the investigation, the suspects, namely Arshdeep Singh, Robinpreet Singh, and Karandeep Singh, were allegedly in contact with notorious criminal Gopi Numberdar. The police, during routine patrol, received intel about suspicious activities in Khehra and moved to intercept the gang, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

While two suspects were wounded, the third was apprehended at the scene. An FIR has been filed, and the arrested individual is under interrogation regarding their intended activities. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by Punjab Police to combat organized crime in the region. A bullet also reportedly struck a police vehicle amid the gunfire, highlighting the encounter's intensity.

