Tarn Taran Encounter: Punjab Police Foil Gang Plot

In Tarn Taran district's Khehra village, Punjab Police thwarted a gang plot, injuring two suspects and arresting another after an exchange of gunfire. The gangsters, involved in extortion and drug crimes, were linked to notorious criminal Gopi Numberdar. An FIR has been filed to further investigate the gang's plans.

SP Ajay Raj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter in Khehra village, Tarn Taran district, Punjab Police disrupted a criminal plot over the weekend. The confrontation resulted in injuries to two suspects and the arrest of a third. Officials disclosed that the gangsters have a track record of criminal activities, including extortion and drug-related offenses.

According to SP Ajay Raj Singh, leading the investigation, the suspects, namely Arshdeep Singh, Robinpreet Singh, and Karandeep Singh, were allegedly in contact with notorious criminal Gopi Numberdar. The police, during routine patrol, received intel about suspicious activities in Khehra and moved to intercept the gang, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

While two suspects were wounded, the third was apprehended at the scene. An FIR has been filed, and the arrested individual is under interrogation regarding their intended activities. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by Punjab Police to combat organized crime in the region. A bullet also reportedly struck a police vehicle amid the gunfire, highlighting the encounter's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

