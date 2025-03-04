Clash Over Protests: Farmers vs. Punjab Police

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has expressed strong disapproval over the Punjab Police's recent detentions of various farmer leaders. This action occurred just before the planned protests in Chandigarh, sparking significant unrest among the farming community.

In response, the Chandigarh police issued a traffic advisory, indicating potential road regulation on specific routes to maintain public safety and smooth traffic flow. The SKM deems the police's conduct a 'dictatorial step' by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, infringing upon the farmers' democratic rights to protest peacefully.

The SKM has organized a sit-in protest set to last a week, starting March 5, to push for discussions on multiple demands, including debt settlement laws and land acquisition issues. Meanwhile, tensions between the farming community and the state authorities remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)