Legal Tug-of-War: Insurers vs. Aircraft Lessors Over Ukraine-Stuck Jets
A legal dispute between insurers and aircraft leasing companies over jets trapped in Ukraine following Russia's 2022 invasion should be heard in Ukraine rather than London, ruled the High Court in London. Judge Andrew Henshaw cited 'exclusive jurisdiction clauses' in his decision involving six separate lawsuits.
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:02 IST
- United Kingdom
A legal battle between insurers and aircraft leasing companies over jets stuck in Ukraine should be heard in Ukraine rather than London, the High Court in London ruled on Thursday.
Aircraft lessors, including Ireland's AerCap, are pursuing insurers after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine left aircraft stranded in Ukraine.
Judge Andrew Henshaw, in a decision relating to six separate lawsuits, ruled that the cases in London should be put on hold because of "exclusive jurisdiction clauses" requiring disputes to be heard in Ukraine.
