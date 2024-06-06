Left Menu

Swiss Mediation Group Fights for Advisor’s Release in Moscow

A Swiss-based conflict mediation group is actively working to secure the release of its adviser, Laurent Vinatier, a French national arrested in Moscow for allegedly violating Russia's 'foreign agent' law. The group is seeking more details about the arrest and is committed to securing Laurent’s release.

Updated: 06-06-2024 20:30 IST
A Swiss-based conflict mediation group said it was working to secure the release of one of its advisers, Laurent Vinatier, naming him as the French national who was arrested in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of violating Russia's "foreign agent" law. "We are aware that Laurent Vinatier, an adviser at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), has been detained in Russia," HD said in a statement.

"We are working to get more details of the circumstances and to secure Laurent's release."

