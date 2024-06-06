Tragic Loss as Border Soldier Dies Amid Growing Tensions

A Polish soldier has succumbed to injuries sustained in a stabbing incident at the Poland-Belarus border, the military confirmed Thursday. The soldier had been hospitalised in serious condition in the town of Hajnowka before being transferred to a military hospital in Warsaw, where he died in the afternoon.

The European Union's eastern border is under mounting strain from an influx of migrants from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Poland and the EU accuse Russia and Belarus of orchestrating the migration to destabilise Europe. This pressure has surged ahead of key European Parliament elections, with in-person voting commencing in the Netherlands on Thursday and other member states set to vote by June 9.

The border, patrolled by Polish army troops and border guards, has seen frequent altercations. Recently, some officers required hospitalisation with knife and other wounds. In addition, three soldiers faced detention by Polish military police in March after firing warning shots to deter an advancing group of migrants. Government officials have criticised the detentions as excessive and demanded clarifications.

