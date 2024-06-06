Left Menu

Tragic School Bus Accident in Northwest Syria: Six Drowned

A school bus veered off the road into a river in northwest Syria, resulting in the drowning of at least six people, mostly children. The accident occurred near Darkush, Idlib, and rescue teams are actively searching for survivors. The area is already beleaguered by civil war and past natural disasters.

PTI | Idlib | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:15 IST
Tragic School Bus Accident in Northwest Syria: Six Drowned
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a heart-wrenching incident, a school bus carrying dozens of children veered off the road and plunged into the Orontes River in northwest Syria, leaving at least six people dead, most of them children, according to emergency responders.

The accident occurred near the city of Darkush, west of Idlib, prompting a frantic search for survivors by local civil defense teams, also known as the White Helmets. The scene showed a steep cliff overlooking the riverbed where rescuers were navigating boulders in their search efforts.

The cause of the bus going off the road remains unclear. This latest tragedy adds to the suffering of an area already devastated by an ongoing civil war and a 7.8 magnitude earthquake last year. Many of the 5.1 million residents in the region, already internally displaced, rely heavily on external aid for survival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

