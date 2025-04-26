Left Menu

Reinstatement of International Student Visas Offers Temporary Relief Amid Policy Reevaluation

The Trump administration has reinstated the legal statuses of hundreds of international students whose records were terminated, amid ongoing legal challenges and efforts to establish a new visa policy framework. The decision impacts students whose visas were at risk due to revoked SEVIS records, causing widespread anxiety among foreign students in the U.S.

Updated: 26-04-2025 04:54 IST
The Trump administration announced on Friday its decision to restore the previously terminated legal statuses of hundreds of international students in the U.S. while developing a policy framework for potentially ending them in the future. This development was revealed during a federal court hearing in Boston.

The revocation of students' legal statuses stemmed from terminated records in the SEVIS database, affecting around 1.1 million foreign student visa holders, placing them at risk of deportation. However, some students have temporarily regained their rights following lawsuits challenging the administration's actions.

University groups warned against alarming foreign students, who contribute $44 billion to the U.S. economy annually. Meanwhile, federal judges have granted temporary orders barring deportations, pending the release of a new policy by the ICE, a part of the Department of Homeland Security, amidst these legal proceedings.

