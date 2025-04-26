Trump Urges High-Level Talks to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict

President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine and Russia to engage in high-level discussions, asserting they are nearing a resolution to their brutal conflict, now in its third year.

Upon arriving in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral, Trump announced a positive breakthrough in the peace talks, commending his envoy's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'The two sides should meet at very high levels to finalize a deal,' Trump declared on Truth Social, after reporting that significant progress had been made.

Nevertheless, violence persists in Ukraine. Russian forces launched drone attacks on cities, killing civilians. As Trump pressures Ukraine to concede parts of its territory, including Crimea, to foster peace, criticism mounts over the fairness of such demands amid ongoing hostilities.

