Russia Warns of Escalating Tensions in Korean Peninsula
Russia is closely monitoring the worsening security situation on the Korean Peninsula, as noted by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She highlighted concerns over U.S.-South Korean military exercises scheduled for August, which may exacerbate regional tensions.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:33 IST
Russia is anxiously watching the deterioration of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Zakharova said U.S.-South Korean military exercises planned for August risked further heightening tensions in the region.
