Left Menu

Unilateral or Bilateral Investigation: The Tragic Death on the Belarus-Poland Border

Belarus expressed readiness for an investigation into the tragic death of a Polish soldier on the Belarus-Poland border if Poland provides specific details. The soldier was reportedly stabbed by migrants attempting to cross into the European Union. Poland demands Belarus hand over the person responsible.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:30 IST
Unilateral or Bilateral Investigation: The Tragic Death on the Belarus-Poland Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarus is ready for a unilateral or bilateral investigation into the death of a Polish soldier on the Belarus-Poland border if Poland provides "specific information about the circumstances of the tragedy", the Belarusian Border Committee said in a statement on Friday.

The Polish soldier died on Thursday after he was stabbed on the border with Belarus by migrants trying to cross into the European Union, the Polish army said.

Warsaw said it would demand Belarus hand over the person responsible for his death. (Reporing by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024