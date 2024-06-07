Ukraine Seeks $20 Billion Debt Restructure with Partial Write-Off
Ukraine's government is negotiating with international bondholders to restructure its $20 billion debt, considering a partial write-off, as confirmed by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. He revealed during a parliamentary meeting that discussions are ongoing with creditors to address the challenging financial situation.
"We are currently negotiating the restructuring with creditors and, among other things, this includes partial write-off of debts," Marchenko was quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying during a meeting with parliament.
