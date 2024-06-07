Bhavani Revanna Appears Before SIT in Connection with Abduction Case
Bhavani Revanna, mother of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, appeared before the SIT following High Court directions in an abduction case. Allegedly involved in kidnapping to aid her son accused of sexual abuse, Bhavani received interim anticipatory bail. Her driver has also been detained by the SIT.
Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday following High Court orders. The SIT is investigating an abduction case in which Bhavani is allegedly involved to support her son, accused of multiple sexual abuses.
Justice Krishna S Dixit granted Bhavani interim anticipatory bail on the condition that she cooperates fully with the SIT probe. She is prohibited from entering KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district and Hassan district, where the alleged crimes occurred.
Additionally, sources reveal that the SIT has detained Bhavani's car driver in connection with the case.
