Bhavani Revanna Appears Before SIT in Connection with Abduction Case

Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday following High Court orders. The SIT is investigating an abduction case in which Bhavani is allegedly involved to support her son, accused of multiple sexual abuses.

Justice Krishna S Dixit granted Bhavani interim anticipatory bail on the condition that she cooperates fully with the SIT probe. She is prohibited from entering KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district and Hassan district, where the alleged crimes occurred.

Additionally, sources reveal that the SIT has detained Bhavani's car driver in connection with the case.

