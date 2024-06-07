Ukrainian Forces Allegedly Use U.S.-Supplied Missiles in Luhansk Attack
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces fired five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles at the Russian-controlled city of Luhansk, wounding 20 people, including children. Four of the missiles were intercepted by air defense, but one hit residential blocks. Reuters could not verify the claims, and Ukraine has not commented.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Ukrainian forces of firing five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles at the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk in an attack it said had wounded 20 people, including children.
The ministry said in a statement that four of the five missiles had been shot down by air defence systems, but that one of the missiles had damaged two residential apartment blocks, something it alleged was deliberate.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
