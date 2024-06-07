Left Menu

Doctors and Hospital Staff Remanded in 14-Day Judicial Custody for Porsche Crash Case

A court in Pune remanded four individuals, including two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a fatal Porsche crash. The doctors are accused of conspiring to tamper with evidence related to the crash, which killed two IT professionals.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:07 IST
A Pune court on Friday remanded two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital, along with another individual, to 14 days of judicial custody linked to the May 19 Porsche crash.

The crash occurred when two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a drunk minor, hit their motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar. Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Shrihari Halnor, Atul Ghatkamble, and Amar Gaikwad were produced before district additional sessions judge VR Kachare, who sanctioned the remand.

The doctors are accused of colluding with the minor's parents to replace the blood samples required for alcohol testing. Gaikwad acted as a middleman between the accused doctors and the juvenile's father, according to the police.

Investigating officer Sunil Tambe told the court that crucial information pertaining to Gaikwad's role is still being uncovered, warranting his continued custody.

