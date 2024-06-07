Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Delhi HC to Expedite Bail Plea in Cattle Smuggling Case

The Supreme Court has instructed the Delhi High Court to rule within three months on the bail plea filed by Sukanya Mondal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to cattle smuggling. Sukanya is the daughter of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who is also in judicial custody for the same case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:05 IST
Supreme Court Directs Delhi HC to Expedite Bail Plea in Cattle Smuggling Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday urged the Delhi High Court to conclude within three months the bail plea of Sukanya Mondal, who faces charges in a money laundering case tied to cattle smuggling in West Bengal. Sukanya's father, Anubrata Mondal, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader, is similarly detained in connection with the case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta emphasized the repeated deferrals of Sukanya's bail hearings before the high court. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Sukanya, asserted that her bail plea is continually postponed.

'We request the High Court of Delhi to dispose of the bail application filed by the petitioner expeditiously and preferably within three months from the date of re-opening,' the bench stated. The Supreme Court clarified it has not commented on the case's merits.

Sukanya, arrested on April 26 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is challenging a trial court's decision on June 1, 2023, dismissing her bail application. Anubrata Mondal was arrested on August 11, 2022, by the CBI and later detained by the ED in November the same year, due to a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket investigation initiated by a CBI FIR against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024