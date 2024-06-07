Supreme Court Directs Delhi HC to Expedite Bail Plea in Cattle Smuggling Case

The Supreme Court on Friday urged the Delhi High Court to conclude within three months the bail plea of Sukanya Mondal, who faces charges in a money laundering case tied to cattle smuggling in West Bengal. Sukanya's father, Anubrata Mondal, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader, is similarly detained in connection with the case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta emphasized the repeated deferrals of Sukanya's bail hearings before the high court. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Sukanya, asserted that her bail plea is continually postponed.

'We request the High Court of Delhi to dispose of the bail application filed by the petitioner expeditiously and preferably within three months from the date of re-opening,' the bench stated. The Supreme Court clarified it has not commented on the case's merits.

Sukanya, arrested on April 26 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is challenging a trial court's decision on June 1, 2023, dismissing her bail application. Anubrata Mondal was arrested on August 11, 2022, by the CBI and later detained by the ED in November the same year, due to a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket investigation initiated by a CBI FIR against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar.

