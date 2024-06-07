Telangana Government to Fix Accountability for Kaleshwaram Project Damages: Minister Reddy

In a significant development, Telangana's Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the state government will take decisive action to establish accountability for damages inflicted upon the Kaleshwaram project barrages. This move awaits the findings of a judicial commission helmed by retired Supreme Court judge P C Ghose.

Reddy reviewed ongoing works as per the interim measures recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The minister revealed that some officials have already faced consequences following a previous vigilance inquiry.

Reddy emphasized that decisions regarding accountability will adhere to the judicial commission's report. The Kaleshwaram project suffered significant setbacks after leaks appeared in two out of three barrages, and the Medigadda barrage's structure deteriorated.

An expert committee from the NDSA recommended interim measures, including keeping barrage gates open to manage water flow and initiating monsoon flood protection works.

Minister Reddy also responded to former CM KCR's suggestion on water storage and pumping, stating that NDSA advised against water storage.

The damage under the former BRS regime was cited as a contributing factor to their loss in the previous Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)