Naxalite Camp Busted in Gadchiroli: Maoists Escape Amidst Tough Terrain

A Naxalite camp was dismantled in Gadchiroli along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, though the militants managed to slip into the dense forest, leveraging the challenging terrain, a senior police official reported on Friday.

The camp located at Bhimankhoji was raided following a tip-off about armed cadres from the Tipagad and Kasansur 'dalam' factions. A team of C-60 commandos and Gyarapatti-based CRPF 113A company launched the operation on Thursday evening, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta, as conveyed by SP Neelotpal.

'Due to the difficult terrain, the ultras managed to escape into the forest after spotting the C-60 commandos. We recovered six pitthus (sack bags used by Maoists), books, medicines, and cooked meals among other items. The operation team reached the nearest armed outpost (AOP) on Friday morning,' the SP detailed.

This was the third anti-Naxalite mission conducted by the district police in the last three days, the official noted.

