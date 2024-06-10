Israeli Drone Downed Over Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon by a surface-to-air missile. The Israeli military confirmed that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was operating in Lebanese airspace when it was targeted and destroyed, landing in Lebanese territory, escalating tensions in the region.
An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon by a surface-to-air missile on Monday, Israel's military said.
"A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory," the military said.
