Israeli Drone Downed Over Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon by a surface-to-air missile on Monday, Israel's military said.

"A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory," the military said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)