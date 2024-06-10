Left Menu

Israeli Drone Downed Over Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon by a surface-to-air missile. The Israeli military confirmed that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was operating in Lebanese airspace when it was targeted and destroyed, landing in Lebanese territory, escalating tensions in the region.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:43 IST
Israeli Drone Downed Over Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon by a surface-to-air missile on Monday, Israel's military said.

"A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory," the military said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024