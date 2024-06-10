Left Menu

Hamas and Islamic Jihad's Ceasefire Conditions in Gaza

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements have reiterated their conditions for accepting any ceasefire proposal in Gaza, which include the end of the war with Israel and a complete Israeli withdrawal.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:14 IST
Hamas and Islamic Jihad's Ceasefire Conditions in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements said on Monday that they were sticking to their conditions for accepting any proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

These include an end to the war with Israel and a full Israeli withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024