Hamas and Islamic Jihad's Ceasefire Conditions in Gaza
The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements have reiterated their conditions for accepting any ceasefire proposal in Gaza, which include the end of the war with Israel and a complete Israeli withdrawal.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:14 IST
The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements said on Monday that they were sticking to their conditions for accepting any proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
These include an end to the war with Israel and a full Israeli withdrawal.
