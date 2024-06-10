US Seeks Japan's Help Amid Global Conflicts: Ambassador Emanuel

The United States is turning to Japan for rapid replenishment of its missile inventory as it navigates ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, aiming to bolster its deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. This strategic move was underscored by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Monday.

''It is clear that the United States military industrial base cannot meet all the strategic challenges that we have and obligations we have," stated Emanuel. His remarks came during the inaugural talks between Japan and the US aimed at accelerating military industrial cooperation, following an April agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.

"The goal here is not more meetings. The goal is production," Emanuel stressed, adding that adversaries will not wait for the US industrial capacity to ramp up. Emanuel noted that China's shipbuilding capabilities are set to surpass those of the US, and emphasized that conducting maintenance and repairs of US Navy ships and Air Force aircraft in Japan would enable the US to focus on building new ships.

The talks held in Tokyo featured key discussions between US Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante and his Japanese counterpart Masaki Fukasawa. The two nations agreed to form working groups for missile co-production and maintenance of military assets in the region, as well as for strengthening the supply chain.

Japan's Defence Ministry confirmed these developments in a statement, noting Japan's recent easing of arms export restrictions to facilitate the US request for PAC-3 missile interceptors to supplement diminished US stocks.

