DARPG Releases 22nd CPGRAMS Report Highlighting Grievance Redressal Performance for May 2024

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 22nd monthly report for States/UTs for May 2024. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the types and categories of public grievances and the nature of their disposal by States and Union Territories.

In May 2024, a total of 55,940 grievances were addressed by various States and Union Territories. As of May 31, 2024, the total number of pending grievances on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 209,582.

The report also includes data on new user registrations on CPGRAMS through various channels such as the CPGRAMS Portal, PMOPG Portal, and Mobile Application. In May 2024, 49,486 new users registered, with the highest number of registrations from Uttar Pradesh (7,323) followed by Maharashtra (5,290).

A state-wise analysis of grievances registered through Common Service Centres (CSCs) is also part of the report. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the CSC portal, making it available at over 5 lakh CSCs operated by 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). In May 2024, 6,011 grievances were registered through CSCs, with Assam leading with 2,383 grievances, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 831 grievances. The report highlights the major issues and categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

The Feedback Call Centre collected 71,996 feedbacks in May 2024, with approximately 49% of citizens expressing satisfaction with the resolution of their grievances. Specifically, 22,887 feedbacks were collected for States/UTs, with around 43% of citizens satisfied with the resolution. The report also presents the performance of States/UTs over the last six months regarding citizen satisfaction.

Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of grievances in May 2024, totaling 14,317. Fourteen States/UTs received more than 1,000 grievances during the month. Uttar Pradesh and Assam resolved the most grievances in May 2024, with 18,613 and 7,607 grievances respectively. Thirteen States/UTs resolved more than 1,000 grievances in the same period.

The report also provides information on the status of grants released under the Sevottam Scheme for FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24. Eighteen States are utilizing the Sevottam Scheme Portal developed by DARPG. In FY 2023-24, 286 training sessions were completed, training 8,973 officers from 18 States.

Additionally, the report features two success stories of effective grievance resolution from Bihar and Jharkhand, showcasing the positive impact of the CPGRAMS system in addressing public grievances.