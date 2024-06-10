Criminal Trio Busted: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed in Multi-State Thefts

Three men, allegedly involved in a spree of 100 thefts and burglaries across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, have been arrested, officials confirmed on Monday. The gang's mastermind, Zahid Ali (45), was apprehended in Narela after a protracted surveillance led by Inspector Ram Manohar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sudhanshu Verma revealed that Ali's tip-off led to the arrest of another suspect, Azad (27), from the same vicinity. Meanwhile, their accomplice Abhishek (24) was already detained in Uttar Pradesh's Dasna jail for a separate theft case.

The gang was allegedly involved in a daylight burglary involving Rs 3 lakh at a north Delhi residence on May 6. Ali, who posed as a police officer during crimes using a siren-equipped car, had recruited his partners for house and shop break-ins. The arrests follow the seizure of multiple lock-breaking tools and further interrogations are underway.

