Criminal Trio Busted: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed in Multi-State Thefts

Three men allegedly involved in 100 theft and burglary cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan were arrested. The gang's mastermind, Zahid Ali, was apprehended by police following days of surveillance. His accomplices, Azad and Abhishek, were also detained, with Abhishek already in custody in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Three men, allegedly involved in a spree of 100 thefts and burglaries across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, have been arrested, officials confirmed on Monday. The gang's mastermind, Zahid Ali (45), was apprehended in Narela after a protracted surveillance led by Inspector Ram Manohar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sudhanshu Verma revealed that Ali's tip-off led to the arrest of another suspect, Azad (27), from the same vicinity. Meanwhile, their accomplice Abhishek (24) was already detained in Uttar Pradesh's Dasna jail for a separate theft case.

The gang was allegedly involved in a daylight burglary involving Rs 3 lakh at a north Delhi residence on May 6. Ali, who posed as a police officer during crimes using a siren-equipped car, had recruited his partners for house and shop break-ins. The arrests follow the seizure of multiple lock-breaking tools and further interrogations are underway.

