Arrests Made Over Liquor Consumption During Dal Lake Shikara Ride

In a recent development, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly consuming liquor during a shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar, according to police reports. The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video showing the incident, which triggered widespread public outrage.

Police officials revealed that the video, which surfaced last weekend, depicted the accused engaging in the act of drinking alcohol aboard a shikara—a traditional wooden boat popular among tourists. The consumption of liquor in public places is strictly prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson confirmed the action, stating, 'Srinagar Police has taken cognizance after a video of unidentified individuals indulging in offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state went viral across social media platforms.' The spokesperson added that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing, with more suspects currently under questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)