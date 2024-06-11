Left Menu

Arrests Made Over Liquor Consumption During Dal Lake Shikara Ride

Two people were arrested after being caught on video consuming liquor during a shikara ride in Dal Lake, Srinagar. The video went viral, prompting the police to take action. Consuming liquor in public is prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:35 IST
Arrests Made Over Liquor Consumption During Dal Lake Shikara Ride
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly consuming liquor during a shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar, according to police reports. The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video showing the incident, which triggered widespread public outrage.

Police officials revealed that the video, which surfaced last weekend, depicted the accused engaging in the act of drinking alcohol aboard a shikara—a traditional wooden boat popular among tourists. The consumption of liquor in public places is strictly prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson confirmed the action, stating, 'Srinagar Police has taken cognizance after a video of unidentified individuals indulging in offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state went viral across social media platforms.' The spokesperson added that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing, with more suspects currently under questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024