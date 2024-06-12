Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Attack Near LoC in Kathua

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, last Tuesday evening, injuring a civilian, police confirmed.

A massive operation is underway to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

The incident in the Jammu region comes two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

Police spokespersons stated that the terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in Hiranagar sector, around 60 km from Kathua, on Tuesday evening. One terrorist was killed during the ensuing search operation by security forces.

An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the slain terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation are being verified, officials revealed.

Operations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

A civilian named Bitu, grievously injured in the arm during the terrorist firing, was evacuated to a hospital, officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed he is in constant communication with top civil and police officials in the district, part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked.

Earlier reports stated that police and other security forces were deployed to the village following suspicious activity of three individuals around 7.45 pm.

A couple of gunshots, presumably fired by the suspected terrorists after residents raised an alarm, were heard, sources said.

A large-scale search operation is ongoing to neutralize the terrorists. Senior police officers, including Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, are on-site supervising the operation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "I am in continuous online contact with DC Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, following the terrorist attack on a house in Saida village, Hiranagar sector, near the International Border.

''I am also communicating with SSP Kathua, Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is on the scene. The house owner attacked (name withheld) is also in touch via mobile phone. Joint police and paramilitary operations are ongoing," the minister posted on 'X'.

Singh confirmed the killing of one terrorist and assured that he and his office are closely monitoring the developments.

